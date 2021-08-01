Buses between DK and Kerala to be suspended for a week from today

Mangaluru

01 August 2021 01:27 IST

It is to prevent the spread of COVID-19 from Kerala where TPR is still high

All bus services between Dakshina Kannada and Kerala will be suspended for a week from August 1. It is to prevent the spread of COVID-19 from Kerala where the positivity rate is high.

Stating this at a District Disaster Management Authority meeting here on Saturday, Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel, who presided over the meeting, said that there is a need for all to follow the COVID-19 appropriate behavior to contain the spread of infection.

He instructed the officials to ensure that students coming from Kerala were compulsorily quarantined in their respective accommodation facilities for a week. Their health should be monitored daily and all of them should have COVID-19 negative certificate.

Deputy Commissioner K. V. Rajendra said that no political, religious, social meetings, and functions will be allowed in the district till August 10. But marriages will be allowed with a maximum of 50 persons.

If more persons are found in marriages cases should be filed against the authorities of such marriage halls. Home Guards will be deputed to monitor the gathering of people.

If a family had more than two positive cases such houses should be considered as micro-containment zones. If the infected persons are found roaming around cases should be booked against them, he said.

He instructed the officials concerned to impose fine on such people who are found in public places without wearing masks. They should be made to wear masks and follow COVID-19 appropriate behavior. Tahsildars and taluk health officers should take appropriate decisions based on local conditions.

In vaccination sites, the Deputy Commissioner said 60% of those aged above 45 years should be jabbed if they had registered and taken appointment online and the remaining can be administered the vaccine directly.

In the 18 years to 45 age category, 80% should be given the vaccine through online registration and appointments and the remaining can be jabbed directly.