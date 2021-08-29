Buses allowed on Shiradi Ghat during night

Mangaluru

29 August 2021 00:33 IST

Hassan Deputy Commissioner R. Girish has allowed round-the-clock movement of government and private buses and emergency vehicles like ambulances and fire services via Shiradi Ghat on Mangaluru-Bengaluru NH 75 through the restored road stretch near Donigal in Hassan district.

The movement of all other vehicles have been banned on the ghat stretch from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Earlier, all vehicles had been allowed on the ghat section only from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Now other vehicles, except the buses and emergency vehicles, will have to continue to ply only during the daytime.

Advertising

Advertising

The Deputy Commissioner issued a revised order to this effect on Saturday. All the traffic have to move on single-lane system at the affected stretch.