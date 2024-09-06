GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Shelters at service bus stand will be ready in three months, says MLA

The shelters will be at an estimated cost of ₹3 crores by MSCL under Mangaluru smart city mission

Updated - September 06, 2024 09:12 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Mayor of Mangaluru Sudhir Shetty Kannur performing guddali pooja for new shelter construction works at the service bus stand in Mangaluru on Friday, September 6.

Mayor of Mangaluru Sudhir Shetty Kannur performing guddali pooja for new shelter construction works at the service bus stand in Mangaluru on Friday, September 6. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

The passenger-cum-bus shelters at the service bus stand in the city will be built in another three months, said D. Vedavyasa Kamath, MLA, Mangaluru City South.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for building the shelters on Friday, September 6, the MLA said that the shelters will be at an estimated cost of ₹3 crores by Mangaluru Smart City Ltd (MSCL) under the smart city mission.

The MLA said that the city corporation has already built two long shelters at the bus stand. The MSCL will build another three long shelters and a mini-shelter.

Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur said that after all shelters are ready, as many as 66 buses can be parked at the bus stand at a time. In each shelter, 12 buses can be parked on both sides as six buses on each side. Each shelter is 85 m long, three m wide, and 4.2 m high. The city corporation is building two washrooms in the bus stand. The land of the service bus stand is under the Revenue Department though the bus stand is in the jurisdiction of the city corporation. Hence, the district administration can hand over the maintenance of the bus stand to the bus operators’ associations.

The vice-president of Dakshina Kannada Bus Operators’ Association Ramachandra Naik said that there is a need to install destination display boards of buses in each shelter. In addition, a rest room, an office for bus operators’ associations and drinking water facility should be arranged.

The association submitted a memorandum to the Mayor and MLA on the same.

Mr. Kamath said that the district administration removing the bus shelter in front of Government Lady Goschen Hospital has created problem for many passengers. The administration should reconsider its decision.

Police and other officials should have consulted the stakeholders before removing the shelter, he said.

Published - September 06, 2024 09:11 pm IST

