Bus services in Udupi district from today

Intra-district and city buses will start their operations in a limited manner [from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.] in Udupi district on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha said that on public demand, the district administration had given clearance to a few Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus and private bus services.

These buses will take passengers in half their seating capacity to maintain social distancing. Passengers boarding these buses should compulsorily wear masks. Keeping the masks over their head or hanging them from the necks will not be tolerated, he said.

The KSRTC would run four buses on Udupi-Kundapur route; three buses on Udupi-Karkala route; two buses each on Kundapur-Byndoor, Udupi-Manipal, Udupi-Barkur-Siddapur and Udupi-Brahmavar routes; one bus each on Udupi-Hebri, Udupi-Kaup-Mallar, Udupi-Alevoor, Udupi-Malpe and Udupi-Hoode routes, he said.

These buses should be compulsorily sanitised before starting their daily journey. Bus staff should compulsorily wear gloves, masks and use sanitisers, Mr. Jagadeesha said and added that inter-district bus services continued to remain banned.

KSRTC Depot Manager Uday Shetty said that depending on demand, city and intra-district bus services could be increased.

Private Bus Operators Association Kuilady president Suresh Nayak said that a few private operators were likely to run 10 to 15 intra-district buses from Wednesday. But private city bus service was unlikely to start here on Wednesday. The association would hold a meeting on Wednesday and decide its next move, he said.