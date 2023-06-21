HamberMenu
Bus seized, case of rash driving booked against driver

June 21, 2023 10:57 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
The bus that was seized by the traffic police.

The bus that was seized by the traffic police. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Mangaluru South Traffic Police on Wednesday seized a private service bus and charged the driver with rash and negligent driving, even as he averted hitting a woman crossing the road at Thoudugoli on Tuesday.

A video of a CCTV camera grab going viral on social media brought the incident to light.

The bus, bearing the name Gopalakrishna and plying on the Mudipu-State Bank route via Thoudugoli, was seen being driven at a high speed at the Thoudugoli Cross.

Unmindful of the approaching bus, a woman was seen crossing the main road in the video. The bus driver was seen swerving the vehicle to the left and braking suddenly to avoid hitting her. The woman thereafter was seen walking unhurt.

While many on social media blamed the woman for her reckless action in crossing a main road, many also praised the presence of mind of the driver in bringing the bus to a halt. However, many also questioned the way the vehicle was being driven on a narrow road in the village and the driver blaring the horn.

City Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain said cases under rash and negligent driving (Section 279 IPC) and rash and negligent act endangering human life (Section 336 IPC) were booked against the driver by the South Traffic Police. The police also removed the horn from the bus.

