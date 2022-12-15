  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Prize money: How much will Argentina or France get for winning the 2022 final?

Bus passenger allegedly assaulted for harassing school girls

Muslim Merchants’ Association decries such attacks saying Muslims were being targeted by Sangh Parivar activists

December 15, 2022 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons assaulted a 43 year-old man, who was travelling in a private bus from B.C. Road to Moodbidri, for allegedly harassing school girls on Wednesday.

According to Isaque, resident of Talapady near B.C. Road and supervisor in construction work, he travelled to Gantalkatte near Moodbidri by bus every morning. A school girl had given her bag to him to hold as she was standing and Isaque was sitting, two days ago.

During his travel on Wednesday on private bus ‘Maha Ganesh’, a co-passenger approached him and began to abuse that the victim was harassing school girls and women passengers when the bus reached Kudkoli. He along with two others took Isaque out of the bus, and in an autorickshaw to Rayi, and assaulted him with wooden logs.

The miscreants threatened to kill Isaque if he was again found travelling in the same bus. The police have booked cases of assault, wrongful confinement, and breach of peace against the three unknown persons.

Sangh Parivar blamed

Meanwhile, Ali Hassan, president of Dakshina Kannada District Muslim Merchants Association, condemned the incident and alleged the Sangh Parivar was behind such attacks.

It has become difficult to lead a decent life with Muslims being targeted with frivolous accusations, attacks, and open threats. Inaction of the police in majority of such cases, including booking cases under simple bailable provisions of the IPC, has been encouraging miscreants to unleash terror among Muslims, Mr. Hassan said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.