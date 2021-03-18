Bus operators asked to ensure passengers wear face masks

While asking private bus operators and KSRTC to ensure that all commuters wear masks while travelling, Udupi Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha on Wednesday said that if the directives are not followed, action will be taken to cancel permit and book criminal case against the operators.

In a letter addressed to Udupi Regional Transport Officer and Divisional Controller of KSRTC Mangaluru, Mr. Jagadeesha said that in light of an increase in COVID-19 cases, the district administration has intensified the drive to make people wear masks and ensure compliance of social distancing norms.

He said that bus conductors and drivers should wear masks and ensure that all those commuting on their buses also wear them. Those without masks should not be allowed to board their buses. If these directions are not complied with, then the district administration will be forced to cancel transport permit and initiate criminal action against bus owners.

Copies of this letter were sent to the Udupi KSRTC Depot Manager and to presidents of Bus Owners Association and City Bus Owners Association, respectively, of Udupi.