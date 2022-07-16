Bus lands on median of NH 66 near Kumbhashi

A private bus landed on the median of NH 66 near Koravadi Cross, Kumbhashi, in Udupi district, on Saturday, after the driver lost control over the wheels while trying to avoid a huge pothole on the highway.

Sources said that the bus, plying from Mumbai to Mangaluru, jumped over the median to run on it for about 300 metres. However as the driver later managed to take control of the wheels. None of the 40 travellers in the bus were injured.

As Udupi region received heavy rains last week, the NH 66 stretch in Kundapur has developed potholes of different sizes.