Bus driver drowns in sea in Someshwar

December 11, 2022 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A 47-year-old driver of a college bus allegedly drowned in the sea, off Someshwar beach, here on Sunday.

The Ullal police said Prashant Bekal, his son and other relatives were spending time at Someshwar beach. Prashant got into the sea to swim. He was caught in the current and carried away. His son Chirayu Bekal rescued and rushed him to the nearby hospital, but Prashant was declared dead.

Prashant worked as the driver of SDM College bus. He resided in Ambika Road, near Ullal. Prashant has left behind his mother, wife, son and two brothers, the police said.

