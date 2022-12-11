  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Full list of semifinal matches, timings, dates, live streaming details

Bus driver drowns in sea in Someshwar

December 11, 2022 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A 47-year-old driver of a college bus allegedly drowned in the sea, off Someshwar beach, here on Sunday.

The Ullal police said Prashant Bekal, his son and other relatives were spending time at Someshwar beach. Prashant got into the sea to swim. He was caught in the current and carried away. His son Chirayu Bekal rescued and rushed him to the nearby hospital, but Prashant was declared dead.

Prashant worked as the driver of SDM College bus. He resided in Ambika Road, near Ullal. Prashant has left behind his mother, wife, son and two brothers, the police said.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore / death / water / safety of citizens / hospital and clinic

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.