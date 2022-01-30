Bus driver arrested on sexual assault charge

MANGALURU

30 January 2022 23:57 IST

A 32-year-old bus driver was arrested on the charge of sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl in Kavoor Police limits on Sunday.

The police said that Dayananda (32), hailing from Bagalkot district, took the girl to a house in Kavoor and sexually assaulted her a few days ago.

After a complaint with the Women’s Police Station, the accused was arrested for violation of provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

