Bureaucrats should ensure constitutional rights to people without any discrimination, says Upa Lokayukta

February 03, 2024 08:51 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Upa Lokayukta K.N. Phaneendra, who is on a three-day visit to Udupi from Saturday, February 3, asked bureaucrats to ensure that the constitutional rights are guaranteed to people without any discrimination.

Speaking before receiving complaints from people at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office Complex in Udupi, he said that government servants should not be biased towards any caste or religion while discharging their duties.

‘‘Public servants should not give scope for misfeasance, nonfeasance, and malfeasance and work with honesty. There should be no room for nepotism,” he said.

Mr. Phaneendra said that the government officials should be humble when interacting with people.

Government servants should address complaints received from people in the right spirit without any personal grudge.

He said that many people are not aware of the scope of work of the Lokayukta office, and there is a need to create awareness of the same. Hence, the Lokayukta office has been distributing brochures to guide the people on the format in which complaints have to be filed and which type of complaints are accepted by the Lokayukta.

If the government officials are found delaying in providing service, cases will be registered against such officials, he said.

Udupi is the 12th district in the series of Upa Lokayukta’s visits to receive complaints from the public and hear their grievances.

Programme schedule

He will interact with the Udupi district’s judicial officers on the topic ‘Role of Lokayukta institution and legal services authority in public administration’ in the Udupi district court on Sunday, February 4, at 10 a.m. Later, he will meet with Lokayukta police officials of the Udupi district. He will undertake surprise visits to public offices and institutions in Udupi district from 4 p.m.

The Upa Lokayukta will speak on ‘Role of lawyers in public administration and good governance’ in the Principal District Judge Court Hall on Monday, February 5, after visiting the Udupi Bar Association at 9.45 a.m.

Later, he will meet the Deputy Commissioner and district-level officers. Mr. Phaneendra will hear pending complaints relating to the Udupi district in the presence of complainants and respondents from noon onwards till 4.30 p.m. Later he will proceed to Bengaluru.