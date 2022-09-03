Bunts’ Sangha to felicitate Miss Universe contestant

The Buntara Yane Nadavara Mathr Sangha on Tuesday will felicitate Divita Rai, a native of Mangaluru, who has qualified for the Miss Universe contest.

Talking to reporters here on Saturday, president of the sangha Ajith Kumar Rai Maladi said the sangha has been felicitating achievers from different fields. “Our girl has qualified for Miss Universe and it is a big thing. Hence we decided to felicitate her,” he said.

Convener of sangha’s Sri Ramakrisha Vidyathini Bhavan, Shalini Shetty, said only a few Bunts have qualified for the prestigious Miss Universe event. “Qualifying for this prestigious beauty pageant contest is a great thing. As people hailing for her native place, it’s a pride for us to felicitate her,” she said.

Veena T. Shetty, a member of the sangha, said Ms. Divita hails from a family in Thiruvail. Daughter of Dilip Rai and Pranita Rai, Ms. Divita studied in Mumbai. She was recently adjudged Liva Miss Diva Universe 2022 and got qualified for the Miss Universe contest.

Ms. Shetty said Ms. Divita has taken a short break for Miss Universe preparation and is visiting Mangaluru and Udupi on September 6 and 7. The sangha decided to felicitate her in a traditional way on September 6.

Ms. Divita will be brought in a procession from B.R. Ambedkar Circle to the S.M. Shetty auditorium on Bunts Hostel premises where the felicitation programme will be held. “This event will show the jury of the Miss Universe competition the support Ms. Divita enjoys in her native place,” Ms. Shetty said.