Bunts’ Development Corporation will be announced in the next Budget, says Siddaramaiah

October 28, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Bunt community never supported hating other people and has been the true follower of Vishwa Manava culture, says the CM

The Hindu Bureau

Udupi in-charge Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Speaker of Karnataka Legislative Assembly U. T. Khader at the Bunts’ Convention in Udupi on Saturday, October 28. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday, October 28, said he will announce constituting Bunts’ Development Corporation in the next Budget.

Speaking after inaugurating the Vishwa Bantara Sammelana organised by Jagatika Bantara Sanghagala Okkoota in Udupi, Mr. Siddaramaiah said Bunts as well as people from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi district were enterprising. The Bunt community never supported hating other people and has been the true follower of Vishwa Manava culture.

People from Bunt community are spread across the globe and have opened many an enterprise. They were into almost all fields of social life, Mr. Siddaramaiah said. With its unique culture and heritage, the community has made invaluable contribution to Kannada culture and history, the Chief Minister complimented.

Mr. Siddaramaiah noted that the Bunts have the quality of mingling with others wherever they go, which has been their unique nature. Bunts have created a niche in the fields of sports, cinema, education, hospitality and similar other fields. Wherever they go, Bunts spread their language and culture. Their love for Tulu language has been an inspiration to others. Loftiness of the culture emancipates through love towards one’s mother tongue.

The Chief Minister said the Bunt community has been a secular one that follows the human value of treating everyone equally.

Okkoota president Aikala Harish Shetty, Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader, District in-charge Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Yashpal Suvarna, MLA; Manjunath Bhandary, MLC; and others were present.

