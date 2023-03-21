Bunts’ association seeks change in reservation tag, corporation for development

March 21, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Bantavara Yane Nadavara Matru Sangha (Bunts’ association) on Tuesday placed some demands before the government, including including the Bunt community in category 2(a) of Backward Classes from the present 3(b), urging the government to implement the demands before the poll code of conduct is enforced.

Sangha president Maladi Ajith Kumar Rai told reporters here that community’s demands include establishing Bantara Nadavara Development Corporation and opening Bantara Yane Nadavara Samaja study centre at Mangalore University.

More than 40% of community members still live in poverty, Mr. Rai noted and said adding previous governments did not respond to demands from the community for its welfare. Because of differential treatment, Bunt community members missed opportunities in education, employment, politics and such other fields, he regretted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Contribution of Bunts in the development of the region, the State and the country, has been immense from time immemorial. They were in the forefront in establishing and developing temples, daivasthanas, places of worship, establishing schools and such other social activities.

While those economically strong funded these activities, those who were not, rendered physical service in such activities. If Bunts who live in harmony with all others are ignored, the same would negatively impact society. Though he had urged all political parties not to have partisan treatment to Bunts, they did not consider.

The sangha, Mr. Rai said, had established hostels at many taluk headquarters since its inception in 1908 and facilitated students from all communities to avail education. Despite this, youth from the Bunt community did not get many opportunities.

Bunts had been hereditary trustees and administrators of many temples that are not under the government. The government should hand over temples and daivasthanas back to respective families. The government should also provide financial assistance to unmarried women aged over 30, he said.

Joint secretary Sampigdei Sanjeeva Shetty, treasurer Ram Mohan Rai, and others were present.