Buns and goli baje from paper pulp

Paper Seed has now come out with models of Mangalorean cuisine

In its continued initiative of introducing a variety of new eco-friendly products made from paper pulp, a city-based social entrepreneurship Paper Seed has now made miniature models of Mangalorean cuisine.

Popular food items of Mangaluru such as buns, goli baje, gunda, kadubu (rice dumplings), bangude (mackerel) and crab can now be stored for long in the form of miniature paper pulp models. In addition, it has made masala dosa, idli and vada and kabab from paper pulp.

Models of some more food items specific to Mangaluru are in the offing, founder and promoter of Paper Seed Nitin Vas told The Hindu.

“Making them involves minute work as the models are lesser than palm size. Painting is a painful job. Enough care will have to be taken to give them the finishing touch. We use only natural colours,” he said.

Making some of the products say, a plate of goli baje, requires one-and-half days, Mr. Vas said.

Mr. Vas, also an artist, said that Paper Seed will make life size models of some cuisines such as buns and goli baje.

The products can be gifted or displayed in homes and offices, he said and added that the entrepreneurship is also planning to provide training to people near Pakshikere to help them make such products in their homes. Thus, people can get employment.

The entrepreneurship last month made tri-colour seed badges from areca palm leaf which grew into a plant when planted on soil after use. The badges were embedded with vegetable seeds like brinjal, tomato and leaf vegetables like palak. The new product was for 75th year of Independence. But the badges could not be sold enough due to restrictions on Independence Day celebrations in view of COVID-19, he said.

It also shares the credit of making Mangaluru toys from paper pulp. They are on the lines of Channapatna toys which are made from soft wood. Those toys reflected coastal culture. The entrepreneurship had also made seed rakhi from areca leaf, seed masks which grew into plants while thrown. It used recycled cotton rags and cotton cloth for making the mask.

It also makes eco-friendly jewellery, earrings, key-chain, ladles, cups from coconut shells, driftwood sculptures, baskets from locally available creepers and climbers. Some of the other products include seed pens, bamboo toothbrush, designed papier mache, seed paper notepad, paper straw, recycled paper cards, newspaper seed pencils, organic agarbatti and the like.