Bulk waste generators who fail to set up on-site composting units have to pay fine

Mangaluru City Corporation to impose penalty from November 1

Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has said that it will impose penalty on bulk waste generators from November 1 if they failed to set up on-site composting units by the end of this month.

Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar said in a press release on Saturday that in accordance with Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, and the MCC’s Solid Waste Treatment Bylaws, apartments and establishments such as hotels, hospitals, lodges, wedding halls, catering, etc., with more than 30 households are mandated to construct on-site composting units and process the waste at source. Several notices and press releases regarding the same have been issued to all the bulk solid waste generators. Yet, the directions have received only a few response.

Hence apartments that fail to comply with the rules will have to deposit a sum of ₹15 per flat at the beginning of the month in advance. Later the fine receipts must be handed to the driver of the solid waste collecting vehicle before handing over the waste. This will be followed by a fine of ₹25 per flat in the second month. The challan for paying the penalty can be obtained from the health section at the corporation office.

“In case of failure to produce the penalty paid receipts, waste will be rejected on the spot and legal action initiated against bulk waste generators,” Mr. Sridhar said.

The Commissioner said that presently, the Karnataka High Court was hearing a writ petition on solid waste management by the corporation. A government inquiry was under way looking into the progress made in implementing solid waste management measures by the corporation.

Taking serious cognisance of the matter, the MCC had directed all bulk waste generators to begin on-site composting of wet waste before October 31, 2021. However, several establishments have failed to comply with the guidelines.

“The issue will be taken seriously and violators will be fined from November 1, 2021,” he said, adding that bulk waste generators could contact 0824-220310 (-318) for details.