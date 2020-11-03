Bulk waste generators start complying with rules

MANGALURU

03 November 2020 00:22 IST

With the Municipal Solid Waste Management Rules 2016 prescribing the duties of waste generators and Mangaluru City Corporation and other civic bodies threatening to impose heavy fines on bulk waste generators for not segregating and processing waste, the latter have now begun complying with the rules. As per the Rules: “Bio-deg adable waste shall be processed, treated and disposed of through composting or bio-methanation within the premises as far as possible. Residual waste shall be given to waste collectors or agency as directed by the local body.”

Founder of a start-up, Give Green Solutions, Jeeth Milan Roche told The Hindu that in addition to 47 apartments where his start-up has installed compost units in the city, 12 more apartments having 700 flats have approached seeking installation of such units. The units in those apartments will be set up within a week. In addition, an education institute at Deralakatte has approached his start-up to set up a compost unit, he said.

Mangaluru Ramakrishna Mission’s Swami Ekagamyananda, convener of the five-year Swachh Mangaluru campaign, said that Mangaluru University and the authorities of Kateel Durgaparameshwari temple have approached the mission seeking help to make their premises zero waste campuses. The temple produced about a tonne of waste a day.

Mr. Roche said that incidentally some well-informed persons do not know what wet waste is. “Recently, a medical professional asked me why a used sanitary pad cannot be a wet waste,” he said.