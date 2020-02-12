Bulk waste generators have another solution

Mangaluru Ramakrishna Mutt has shown that bulk waste generators can handle the generated waste within their premises if they have some space available there. There is no need to add any microbes or additives to get wet waste converted into fine manure as the worms that get generated inside the waste would convert it into manure, said Swamy Ekagamyananda, convener of Mangaluru Ramakrishna Mission’s Swatch Mangaluru Abhiyan.

The Ramakrishna Mutt has built a bulk waste handling unit on about 120 sq ft space inside its premises, that resemble partitioned ground-level water tanks. Iron mesh is provided at the bottom to drain out waste water; this drain water too acts as manure, the Swami said. About 20 kg of wet waste is filled in these chambers every day while Black Soldier worms get generated in about four days. The worms then start consuming the waste thereby turning it into manure and at the end of about a month, fine manure would be available. These are the same worms that convert wet waste in pot-composting units of individual households. For 600 kg of wet waste, about 60 kg of manure would be available every month at the mutt, the Swami said.

The unit would not emit any foul smell nor would it require any microbes to convert the waste into manure, the Swami said. Bulk waste generators having space and funds could opt for such units for effective wet waste disposal, he said.