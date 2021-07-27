Bulk waste generators given three more months to build on-site waste processing plants

Failure to comply will attract double the amount of penalty from November 1

Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has decided to give three more months to establishments generating solid waste and apartments with more than 30 households to construct on-site composting units and process waste at source.

Despite notices being issued to all bulk solid waste generators, including hotels, hospitals, lodges, wedding halls, catering units and apartments, to get the units constructed as per the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, the directions were not fully complied with, noted a follow-up meeting of the MCC in Mangaluru on July 27.

In case bulk solid waste generators fail to comply with the guidelines, double the amount of fine will be imposed every day starting from November 1 during during the waste collection drive, MCC said.

The meeting chaired by Commissioner Akshy Sridhar shed light on the investigation taking place following a public interest writ petition regarding the city’s municipal solid waste in the High Court of Karnataka. Participants discussed the progress made in implementation of solid waste regulations, which is to be examined by the government. The attendees were informed about the time-frame within which waste management directives had to be implemented.

When elected representatives expressed dissatisfaction over inadequate or inconsistent garbage collection, the Commissioner directed contractors to collect garbage consistently every day. Considering the severity of the problem, all stakeholders were given a three-month time period to begin wet waste processing in their buildings along with instructions to construct an on-site waste treatment composting unit by October 31.

Directions were passed on building composting units adopting technology, developed by companies approved by National Green Tribunal (NGT), to process wet waste. The stakeholders were told that to keep the public informed about the same, names of these establishments will be published on the Mangaluru City Corporation website.