Bulk waste generators get 15 days to set up processing units

The Mangaluru City Corporation on Friday gave 15 days time to hotels, community halls and other bulk waste generators to have waste processing units on their premises.

In a meeting of hoteliers, community hall owners, apartments and representatives of other establishments that produce more than 100 kg of waste every day here on Friday, Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Ajit Kumar Hegde said that bulk waste generators should have a system for processing waste in place in a fortnight’s time.

“We need to drastically reduce the amount of garbage being sent to the landfill site in Panchhanady. We need to introspect the damage caused to residents following the recent garbage-slip,” he said and called upon all stakeholders to join hands with the corporation in making Mangaluru a model city in waste processing.

Corporation Deputy Commissioner Gayatri Nayak and Environment Officer Madhu Manohar said that Solid Waste Management Rules 2016 mandates all the bulk waste generators to have waste processing units. “You need to comply with the rules. If you fail to do, we will be forced to impose penalties, which range between ₹ 1,500 and ₹ 25,000,” Ms. Nayak said and added that the rules empower the corporation to book criminal cases. Some firms from Chennai and Bengaluru gave a presentation of their wet waste, dry waste and sanitary waste processing systems. One firm from Bengaluru gave a demonstration of its App used for dry waste collection. The firm’s representative said that based on input on the quantity of dry waste, the firm sends vehicles to houses for collecting the waste and pays householders if the waste is properly segregated. The representative said that the App was being used in Bengaluru.

Ms. Nayak said that the corporation has proposed to have waste processing units in every ward.