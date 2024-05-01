Bulk flow meters fixed to main pipeline at Padil, Ramalkatte to supply drinking water to Mangaluru

May 01, 2024 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation (KUIDFC) has completed fixing bulk flow meters to the main 1,100 mm dia water pipeline supplying water to Mangaluru at Ramalkatte (near Thumbe) and at Padil, according to a senior water supply engineer at Mangaluru City Corporation.

Pumping of water from Thumbe vented dam, which had been stopped for 24 hours from 6 a.m. on Tuesday for installing the two meters, to the city resumed at 10.45 a.m. on Wednesday, the Executive Engineer (Water Supply) at the corporation Naresh Shenoy said. The areas to which drinking water supply had been stopped will get normal supply from Thursday, he said.

The corporation had stopped water supply to Padil, Maroli, Kankanady, Mangaladevi, Jeppu, Falnir, Mulihitlu, Bolara, Car Street, Mannagudda, Pandeshwara, Shakthi Nagara, Kannur, Bajal, Jeppinamogaru, Attavara, Alape, Chilimbi, Kodical, Ashoknagara, Urwa Stores, Kudupu, Bondel, Kavoor and Marakada for installing the bulk flow meters at two places.

The flow meters have been fixed to assess the quantity of water being pumped to the city from Thumbe vented dam and the water received at the underground reservoir of the corporation at Padil. The flow meter fixed at Thumbe in 2009 was out of order since a few years. The flow meter which existed at Padil did not have the prescribed standard.

The agency which fixed the meters will have to maintain them for eight years. The meters will have to be energised to become operational.

Meanwhile, water storage at Thumbe vented dam came down to 4.34 mts on Wednesday. It was the lowest storage level at Thumbe since 2017. The water storage level at AMR vented dam, on the upstream of Thumbe, was at 15.96 mts against the maximum storage level of 18.9 mts on Wednesday.

When water storage at Thumbe dam dropped to 4.89 mts last month, water from the AMR dam was released to Thumbe on April 8. The storage at AMR dam stood at 16.82 mts. against the maximum level of 18.9 mts. then.

The release was stopped after the water level at Thumbe reached the level of 5.63 mts. and the level at AMR dam dropped to 15.8 mts.

The corporation has not taken any decision on water rationing, the Executive Engineer said.

