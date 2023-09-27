Building material transporters allege harassment by administration, resort to indefinite strike

September 27, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - MANGALURU

Members of the Lorry and Tempo Owners’ Association, Udupi, began an indefinite strike by parking their vehicles on the road flanks, opposing seizure of their vehicles by the district administration for transporting material without licence, in Udupi district on Wednesday.

Many lorries and mini goods vehicles were seen parked along the flanks of highways in Udyavara-Balaipade in Udupi, Kota, Kundapura, and Karkala.

Owners and drivers of these vehicles gathered in these locations opposing the action by the government agencies.

Government agencies are treating the transporters as those indulging in illegal activities while the problems were created by the concerned departments, regretted association general secretary Raghavendra Shetty.

The operators have been transporting size stones, laterite stones, crushed stones, sand, and other construction material without any permit or licence for a long time. Why did the agencies not act then and arrange to provide permits, he questioned.

“We are harassed by officials from the police, the Mines and Geology and the Transport Departments, who ask for trip sheets under the Integrated Lease Management System (ILMS) from the Mines and Geology Department,” he said.

Getting ILMS trip sheets was a cumbersome process, Mr. Shetty said, challenging officials to book cases against stone crusher unit owners, who too transport building material.

The operators would take out a padayatra from Balaipade to the district office at Manipal on September 29 to urge the Deputy Commissioner to resolve the issue.

An indefinite dharna was planned in front of the district office till the administration resolves the issue, Mr. Shetty said.

300 obtained permits

Superintendent of Police K. Arun said if the operators had been transporting material without ILMS permits, it was illegal. The rule is applicable across the State and over 300 lorry owners in Udupi district have obtained trip sheets under e-permit system of ILMS.

The police will take action if the protest creates problems to highway users, he cautioned.