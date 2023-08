August 07, 2023 01:43 pm | Updated 01:43 pm IST - MANGALURU

A 66-year-old builder was found dead outside his apartment complex at Bendoorwell in Mangaluru on August 6. Mangaluru East police gave the name of the deceased as Mohan Amin.

The police said Mohan Amin jumped from the 17th floor of the Atlantix residential apartment. A case of unnatural death was registered, police said.

(Those in distress or facing suicidal tendencies call Arogya Sahayavani 104 or call the mental health helpline 080-4611 0007.)

