Build permanent footbridges across streams on priority basis, in-charge Secretary tells officials

December 06, 2022 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - MANGALURU

Udupi district in-charge Secretary Manoj Jain on Tuesday told Public Works and Panchayat Raj Department officials to undertake construction of permanent footbridges across rivulets and other waterbodies in the district.

Footbridges were necessary as the waterbodies flow to their brim during the rainy season threatening the safety of people, he said.

Chairing a review meeting at Udupi, Mr. Jain told officials to implement schemes, development works, and programmes within the specified time limit, completely utilising the funds allocated for them.

He said the government has allocated sufficient funds along with framing several pro-people schemes. Departments concerned should achieve the physical and financial targets of the schemes besides completing infrastructure projects sanctioned under the disaster relief grant on time.

Mr. Jain told the Revenue Department to hand over government lands made free from encroachment to other departments for maintenance so that the land could be preserved for future requirements.

Arogya Mitra personnel should properly guide patients of Ayushman Arogya Karnataka scheme visiting hospitals. They should also ensure beds reserved for that category in private hospitals were effectively put to use.

The Secretary told the Rural Drinking Water and Sanitation Department to speedily implement house to house tap connection work under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao, Zilla Panchayat CEO H. Prasanna, Superintendent of Police Akshay M Hakay and others were present.

Electoral roll revision

Chairing another meeting on electoral roll revision, Mr. Jain said efforts should be made to enroll as many young voters as possible during the revision process.

Senior officials should properly monitor the work of booth-level officers who visit households to revise the rolls while every existing voter should cross-check the rolls to ensure his or her name was in the roll.

Differently-abled people should be identified during the enrollment itself and adequate provision should be made for their visit to the polling booth during the election, Mr. Jain said.