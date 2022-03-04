Budget proposes some aid to the fisheries sector

The Budget 2022–23 presented by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday proposed to implement ‘Mathsya Siri’ scheme to encourage deep-sea fishing along the 300-km coastline of the State.

Mr. Bommai said the State Government, in collaboration with the Pradhan Manthri Mathsya Sampada Yojana, would subsidise purchase of 100 deep-sea fishing trawlers. This, he said. would help increase fishers’ income through production of special breeds of fish and mollusks.

The Chief Minister also announced dredging of navigation channels of eight fishing harbours and fish landing stations along the coast. They include Mangaluru, Malpe, Gangolli, Bhatkal, Tenginagundi, Honnavar, and Karwar, according to Karnataka Fisheries Development Corporation Chairman Nithin Kumar.

This year, the Government would fund the construction of 5,000 houses to houseless fishers on priority through Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation, Mr. Bommai added. .

The ₹1,500 crore Khar Land Scheme, under which backwater surge of saltwater into rivers is being prevented in Uttara Kannada district, would be extended to Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts too during the year, he said.

Besides extending the Karwar port with Central Government assistance, the Government would get a feasibility report prepared to develop multipurpose harbours at Malpe and Byndoor in Udupi district, Mr. Bommai announced. A state-of-the-art fishing harbour would be constructed at Majali in Uttara Kannada at an estimated cost of ₹250 crore with assistance from the Centre under the Prabhan Mantri Mathsya Sampada Yojana.

Mr. Bommai also proposed to develop Keni-Belekeri greenfield port in Uttara Kannada district under PPP model to boost economic activities in the region. He also proposed to develop Tadadi port in the district as an integrated eco-tourism centre. A marine and fisheries training institute too would come up at Karwar, the Chief Minister said.

Other than the fisheries sector, Mr. Bommai proposed to establish ‘Beyond Bengaluru Cluster Seed Fund for Start-ups’ at Mangaluru along with Hubballi and Mysuru and provided ₹12 crore for this year.

A Kannada Bhavana at Kasargod in the name of late Kayyara Kinhanna Rai and Sri Narayana Guru Residential School, one each in Dakshina kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, and Shivamogga districts were some other proposals.