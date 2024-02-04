Budget orientation programme for legislators on February 9: Khader

February 04, 2024 02:23 pm | Updated 02:28 pm IST - MANGALURU, FEB 4:

An orientation about State Budget will be organised for legislators on February 9 at the Indian Institute of Management, Bengaluru, in the light of Budget Session that will be held between February 12 and February 23, said Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader in Mangaluru on February 4.

Talking to reporters at the Inspection Bungalow in Mangaluru, Mr. Khader said experts and former bureaucrats will be called to speak about budgetary allocations and other aspects of the State Budget. Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil and Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda will also address the members. “The programme is being organised to enable legislators to get more insight into the Budget. The young as well as old legislators will take part in the programme,” he said. Chairman of Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti will inaugurate the day long programme, he added.

The Budget Session will commence with the address of Governor Thawarchand Gehlot of the members of the two houses of Karnataka Legislature on February 12. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will present the budget on February 16.

Mr. Khader said he is contemplating starting the Legislative Assembly Session from 9 a.m., instead of 11 a.m. “I have proposed early start of the proceedings to enable more MLAs to ask questions. Early start would help in effective conduct of the proceedings,” he said.