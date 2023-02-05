Budget has given the runway for country’s progress in next two decades, says Tejasvi Surya

February 05, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - MANGALURU

Member of Parliament of Bengaluru South and President of Bharatiya Janata Party’s Yuva Morcha Tejasvi Surya said here on Sunday, January 5, that the Union Budget has given the foresight of progress that the country will make in the next 25 years.

Speaking at a programme to analyse Union Budget organised by BJP’s Economic Cell here, Mr. Surya said the Budget has created the runway for development of the country, which has now emerged as the fifth economic super power in the world.

Mr. Surya said the Budget presented by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman should not be seen just for income tax deductions. This ninth Budget presented by the Narendra Modi led government gives the clear road map of the progress that the country will make in the coming days.

The Budget presented in the ‘Amrith Kaal’ lays emphasis on bringing wholesome changes in the field of agriculture for increasing income for farmers. International market was being opened for millets. Changes are being brought in the education sector and steps were being taken to harness potential of the youth. Modi government will not promote any populist schemes planned by the Congress government that drains the exchequer.

Mr. Surya said progress in the digital payment system through UPI in India was far higher that seen in the developed countries.

Stating about ₹7,500 crore earmarked in the Budget for rail infrastructure projects in Karnataka, Mr. Surya said the Central government has allocated ₹1,500 crore for Bengaluru Sub Urban Rail project. As much as ₹5,300 crore has been allocated for Upper Bhadra project, which meets the needs of drinking water of parched areas of North Karnataka.

BJP Dakshina Kannada District President Sudarshan Moodbidri also spoke. Mayor Jayanand Anchan attended the programme.