ADVERTISEMENT

Budget allocation for guarantee schemes will be hiked to ₹58,000 crore, says Dinesh Gundu Rao

January 23, 2024 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Dakshina Kannada in charge Dinesh Gundu Rao said on Tuesday that the Congress government will hike the Budget allocation for implementing its guarantee schemes from ₹38,000 crore during 2023-24 to ₹58,000 crore for 2024-25.

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Janata Darshan at Sullia.

The Minister said that the Congress government is truly implementing the concept of Ram rajya through its five guarantee schemes implemented to empower people. The schemes are being implemented without any middlemen.

Mr. Rao received 407 petitions during the darshan conducted at KVG Town Hall.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US