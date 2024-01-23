Budget allocation for guarantee schemes will be hiked to ₹58,000 crore, says Dinesh Gundu Rao

January 23, 2024 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - MANGALURU

Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Dakshina Kannada in charge Dinesh Gundu Rao said on Tuesday that the Congress government will hike the Budget allocation for implementing its guarantee schemes from ₹38,000 crore during 2023-24 to ₹58,000 crore for 2024-25.

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Janata Darshan at Sullia.

The Minister said that the Congress government is truly implementing the concept of Ram rajya through its five guarantee schemes implemented to empower people. The schemes are being implemented without any middlemen.

Mr. Rao received 407 petitions during the darshan conducted at KVG Town Hall.