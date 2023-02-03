Budget 2023: New platforms at Mangaluru Central get ₹4.76 crore allocation; work to be completed by March

February 03, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - MANGALURU

With the Union budget allocating ₹4.76 crore for two additional platforms, PF 4 and 5 at Mangaluru Central Railway Station, work on the same is expected to get completed by March-end.

Divisional Railway Manager of Palakkad Division of Southern Railway Trilok Kothari told The Hindu that work is going on full swing and all attempts are being made to commission the new platforms by March-end. At the most, it may take a few more days, he added.

The additional facility would enable the Division to introduce/handle more passenger service trains from Mangaluru Central from the present 27 arrivals and departures and two halt trains.

Mr. Kothari said the Railway Board has also approved non-interlocking works (signalling) between Padil and Joakatte Stations wherein the new Kulashekara tunnel was recently commissioned. They would be taken up for three days from February 6 to 8.

Comprehensive Track Renewal work inside the old Kulashekara tunnel would also be taken up for 24 days from February 9, he said. Train movement between Mangaluru and Mumbai will become smoother once the track renewal works get over, he added.

Ullal Goods Shed

The Division has also lined up commissioning of the Ullal Goods Shed in about a month thereby, shifting freight loading and unloading from Bunder Goods Shed to the new facility, Mr. Kothari said.

Asked whether train movement to Bunder would stop after shifting the freight operations, the DRM said lines at Bunder would be used for stabling passenger service trains. The Division has lost two stabling lines at Mangaluru Central to give way for the new platforms and therefore, the facility at Bunder would be required for train stabling.

The move would also decongest city roads of trucks that plied to and from the Goods Shed.

Railway electrification

The Budget has also set apart ₹134 crore for Railway electrification of Hassan-Padil (Mangaluru) line under the South Western Railway. With the Indian Railways aiming 100% electrification of its broad gauge network by December this year, the allocation becomes significant in achieving the target. The line passes through some challenging sections between Sakleshpur and Subrahmanya Road stations along the Western Ghat.