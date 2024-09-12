Budding entrepreneurs should have a vision, says Pro-Chancellor of Nitte (Deemed to be University)

Pro-Chancellor of Nitte (Deemed to be University) Shantharam Shetty said on Thursday that a budding entrepreneur will have to have a vision and dream big to excel. He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Karavli Start-up Programme 2024 organised by Atal Incubation Centre (AIC), Nitte.

Referring to the architect of Manipal the late TMA Pai, he said that Pai built the once village into a hub of education and medical facilities. Stating that innovation is the key, Dr. Shetty said: “Unless one innovates, things won’t move.”

At the same time, Dr. Shetty asked entrepreneurs not to be greedy in the path of growth and competition and take others along with them.

The AIC, Nitte, organised the programme in collaboration with the Institution Innovation Council of Nitte (Deemed to be University), to encourage entrepreneurial spirit among the youth and enhance the profile of the Karavali region in entrepreneurship.

The programme was also to engage and empower youth with entrepreneurial aspirations by providing them a platform to present their innovative ideas to industry experts, receive valuable mentorship, and explore vital investment opportunities essential for their start-up success.

A release from AIC said that the start-up Karavali initiative not only fosters innovation and the commercialisation of business concepts but also strives to enhance the region’s per capita income. It supports local start-ups by offering guidance and resources to aspiring entrepreneurs, aligning with national initiatives such as Make in India, Startup India, and Atmanirbhar Bharat. It aims to build a network of potential investors, professionals, and entrepreneurs within the region.

Participants invited

The initiative invites participation from students, research teams, and early or idea-stage start-ups with innovative concepts. Individuals originally from the Karavali districts who are interested in pursuing entrepreneurial ventures are also encouraged to apply. Business ideas can be submitted by individuals or teams (up to three members) from September 12 to October 15, 2024. Submissions through www.aicnitte.com (ph. no. 98800 88678) should include affiliations and demonstrate technical and commercial feasibility, originality, and potential for economic or social impact.

The top 100 shortlisted teams will be invited to a four-day boot camp. The top 30 teams will enter a pre-incubation programme, while the top 20 teams will advance to the Karavali Incubation Programme, where eligible start-ups can receive up to ₹25 lakh in seed funding during the incubation phase. This initiative represents a significant step toward establishing Karavali as a global hub for innovation and entrepreneurship, the release said.

