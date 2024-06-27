‘BSNL replacing batteries in base tower stations to address network disruption during power outages’

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd. (BSNL) has been replacing batteries and power plants (equipment converting AC current into DC) in base tower stations (BTS) to address mobile network disruption issues during power outages, said Dakshina Kannada Telecom District (DKTD) principal general manager Naveen Gupta.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interacting with presspersons here on Thursday, Mr. Gupta said the company has already replaced 150 batteries out of 450 in DKTD, while the remaining will be replaced within a year.

The 62 new sites where BTS will be erected, under the 4G saturation project, will have solar panels to charge batteries, he added. Additionally, 93 new BTS sites will be added to cover 173 remote villages in the region, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Admitting that BSNL had once faced a shortage of funds, particularly during COVID-19, for buying diesel to run generators for energising BTS during power outages, Mr. Gupta said the situation has considerably improved with government intervention.

BSNL Karnataka Circle chief general manager Ujwal Gulhane said the company was in the process of completely replacing its copper-wire network, both for telephones and broadband connections, with optical-fibre (OFC) cable network across Karnataka.

A few customers still insist on copper-wire connections; but OFC was the advanced version, he said. Telephone numbers would remain the same with the upgrade. Of 850 new towers planned in Karnataka, about 500 have already come up, he added.

Mr. Gupta said the BSNL Mangaluru Business Area, comprising Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada revenue districts, has 15,371 copper landline connections, 1,650 copper broadband connections, 25,170 FTTH connections, 4.6 lakh mobile connections, 1,734 leased circuits, and 4,200-km OFC network.

As much as 21 TB data is browsed through the BSNL network in the region per day. The region has 539 2G towers, 407 3G, and 161 4G towers till date, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.