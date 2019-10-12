BSNL refutes reports in some sections of the media on purported move to close it down

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) said on Friday that there is no proposal to close it down as reported by some sections of the media.

In a press release here, Chief General Manager, BSNL, Karnataka Circle, Sushil Kumar Mishra, said that some vested interests are spreading rumours that BSNL is on the verge of closure. He said that this is not true.

Every service of BSNL is running fine and there is a plan under active consideration for revival of BSNL by the Union government, the release said.

“BSNL has the widest mobile coverage across the country among all operators. It is the only operator offering services in all telecom segments. We assure our esteemed customers that BSNL has always served the nation, even during difficult times of natural calamities. It was the only operator that extended unlimited free voice calls and free data for eight days during the recent flood situation in 18 districts of Karnataka and had provided affordable services throughout the country even in remote places and we shall continue to do so in future,” he said.