Brother of former Congress MLA from Mangaluru City North and former JD(S) MLC is missing

B. M. Mumtaz Ali, 52, a businessman and younger brother of former Congress MLA from Mangaluru City North B. A. Mohiuddin Bava, is reported to be missing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police launched a search operation in the Phalguni river in Mangaluru early on Sunday (October 6, 2024), suspecting that he might have jumped into the river after his car was found in damaged condition near Kuloor bridge on the national highway 66.

Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal told reporters that Mr. Ali left his house at around 3 a.m. He moved around the city in his high-end car and hit a vehicle. He parked the car by the side of the bridge at around 5 a.m. and is missing since then. He is suspected to have jumped into the river. Teams of Karnataka State Disaster Response Force and Indian Coast Guards, along with police, are searching for Mr. Ali, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Commissioner said police are yet to ascertain the reason for Mr. Ali missing. “We have come to know about some family reasons and it is all part of investigation,” he said. Scene of crime officers and local officers have closely examined the abandoned car and collected evidence related to the incident, he said.

Mr. Agrawal said before going missing Mr. Ali posted a voice message in his family WhatsApp group that he will not return.

Mr. Ali, who was into export business, was among the three younger brothers of Mr. Bava. Mr. Ali’s other elder brother is former Janata Dal (Secular) MLC B. M. Farooq. Mr. Ali was known for his philanthropic work. He was an office bearer in Muslim Central Committee. He was in the management committee of some masjids including the masjid near Pumpwell Circle.

(Those having distress and suicidal tendencies can call NIMHANS mental health services 080-46110007 or Arogya Shayavani 104.)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.