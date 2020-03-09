Bring out facts too besides writing impartial reports,says Govind Karjol

Deputy Chief Minister Govind M. Karjol speaking at the valedictory ceremony of the 35th State conference of journalists at the Town Hall in Mangaluru on Sunday.

MANGALURU

09 March 2020 01:06 IST

Two-day State-level journalists conference comes to an end

Deputy Chief Minister Govind M. Karjol on Sunday urged journalists to come out with factual reports besides writing fearless and impartial reports.

He was speaking at the valedictory of the two-day State Level Journalists Conference organised by Karnataka Union of Working Journalists in association with Dakshina Kannada Union of Working Journalists here.

Perhaps Mahatma Gandhi could be termed as the first journalist of India, Mr. Karjol said and added that he [Gandhi] encouraged Indians to participate in the struggle for Independence through his articles. Realising that very few could read English, the Mahatma encouraged publications in regional languages. Through his Harijan, the Mahatma fought against untouchability, he said.

The Minister suggested that Karnataka Union of Working Journalists institute an award named after the Mahatma so that young journalists could know more about him.

Journalism should focus more on development issues; but development does not just mean industrial development. Other areas, including rural life and agriculture, too should be focussed upon and achievements in those areas need to be highlighted, Mr. Karjol said.

As against a demand by Karnataka Union of Working Journalists for ₹ 50 crore for journalists welfare, the government could provide only ₹ 5 crore this year. However, it would be enhanced in the coming years. Attempts would be made to provide free bus passes to rural journalists too, the Ministe promised.

He added that the government contribution of ₹ 25 lakh for Patrika Bhavans at district headquarters would be enhanced. The government would also support the construction of a Patrika Bhavan in Bengaluru, he said.

Earlier, the Minister and other dignitaries felicitated many journalists who were chosen for different awards by Karnataka Union of Working Journalists.

Senior journalists Thimmappa Bhat, Padmaraja Dandavathi, G.N. Mohan, Abbur Rajashekhar, P.N. Gopal Rao, Mahesh Angadi, Anand Shetty and U.P. Shivanand were felicitated for their achievements. Many journalists, including The Hindu’s Deputy Chief of Bureau, Bengaluru, B.S. Satish Kumar, received awards under different categories and endowments.

Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel, MLC Ivan D’Souza, the former Ministers B. Ramanath Rai and Krishna Palemar, Karnataka Union of Working Journalists president Shivanand Thagadoor, Dakshina Kannada Union of Working Journalists president Srinivas Nayak Indaje and others were present.