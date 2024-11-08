ADVERTISEMENT

Bring next sahitya sammelana to Dakshina Kannada, MLC tells parishat office-bearers

Published - November 08, 2024 07:00 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Kannada Sahitya Parishat office-bearers, officials of the district administration, and Ivan D’ Souza, MLC, welcoming the Kannada Ratha in Mangaluru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Ivan D’Souza, MLC, on Thursday urged the Dakshina Kannada Sahitya Parishat office-bearers to try to hold the next All-India Kannada Sahitya Sammelana in the district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking after welcoming the Kannada Ratha here, Mr. D’Souza said the administration and people’s representatives will extend all support in the event of the sammelana being held in Dakshina Kannada.

The Kannada Ratha that arrived in Mangaluru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

The Kannada Ratha, carrying the Kannada Jyothi, has been touring the State ahead of the 87th All-India Kannada Sahitya Sammelana to be held in Mandya. The Dakshina Kannada district administration accorded a rousing welcome to the ratha on its arrival at the Kudmul Ranga Rao Town Hall.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. D’Souza said the sahitya sammelana has been the biggest festival of the language. Kannada with its rich history has deep roots in literature and the MLC wished success for the Mandya sahitya sammelana.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

District Sahitya Parishat president M.P. Srinath explained the itinerary of the ratha and said the mandya sammelana was scheduled for December 20-22.

The Kannada Ratha that arrived in Mangaluru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Additional Deputy Commissioner G. Santhosh Kumar, Karnataka Cashew Development Board chairperson Mamatha Gatti, Tulu Sahitya Academy president Taranth Gatty, Mangaluru Urban Development Authority chairman Sadashiv Ullal, Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner C.L. Ananad, former sahitya parishat president Harikrishna Punarur, former district sahitya parishat president Pradeep Kumar Kalkura, and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US