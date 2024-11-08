 />
Bring next sahitya sammelana to Dakshina Kannada, MLC tells parishat office-bearers

Published - November 08, 2024 07:00 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Kannada Sahitya Parishat office-bearers, officials of the district administration, and Ivan D’ Souza, MLC, welcoming the Kannada Ratha in Mangaluru on Thursday.

Kannada Sahitya Parishat office-bearers, officials of the district administration, and Ivan D’ Souza, MLC, welcoming the Kannada Ratha in Mangaluru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Ivan D’Souza, MLC, on Thursday urged the Dakshina Kannada Sahitya Parishat office-bearers to try to hold the next All-India Kannada Sahitya Sammelana in the district.

Speaking after welcoming the Kannada Ratha here, Mr. D’Souza said the administration and people’s representatives will extend all support in the event of the sammelana being held in Dakshina Kannada.

The Kannada Ratha, carrying the Kannada Jyothi, has been touring the State ahead of the 87th All-India Kannada Sahitya Sammelana to be held in Mandya. The Dakshina Kannada district administration accorded a rousing welcome to the ratha on its arrival at the Kudmul Ranga Rao Town Hall.

Mr. D’Souza said the sahitya sammelana has been the biggest festival of the language. Kannada with its rich history has deep roots in literature and the MLC wished success for the Mandya sahitya sammelana.

District Sahitya Parishat president M.P. Srinath explained the itinerary of the ratha and said the mandya sammelana was scheduled for December 20-22.

Additional Deputy Commissioner G. Santhosh Kumar, Karnataka Cashew Development Board chairperson Mamatha Gatti, Tulu Sahitya Academy president Taranth Gatty, Mangaluru Urban Development Authority chairman Sadashiv Ullal, Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner C.L. Ananad, former sahitya parishat president Harikrishna Punarur, former district sahitya parishat president Pradeep Kumar Kalkura, and others were present.

