Nodal Officer for Jal Shakti Abhyan Piyush Ranjan along with officials of the district administration inspecting a lake in Mangaluru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

June 16, 2022 23:45 IST

Central Nodal Officer for Jal Shakti Abhiyan visits water sources in city

Central Nodal Officer for Jal Shakti Abhiyan Piyush Ranjan on Thursday directed the Dakshina Kannada district administration to bring all sources of water under geo-tagging with a view to protecting them.

He was chairing a meeting of officials from different departments on conservation of water sources after a field visit to various sources of water in the city.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr. Ranjan, who is a Director with the Defence Ministry, said that the Abhiyan seeks to identify all sources of water while taking steps to protect them.

Rainwater harvesting plays a crucial role in this protection and the Abhiyan intends to document rainfall, location and holding back rainwater. In this background, geo-tagging plays an important role, he explained.

Mr. Ranjan also suggested to the administration to establish a Jal Shakti Centre in the district and formulate a comprehensive policy for water conservation. He directed officials to rejuvenate water sources within one acre space under the Amruta Sarovara Scheme in every village and if such sources are not available, new sources can be created.

He asked the administration to rope in youth clubs through the Nehru Yuva Kendra to disseminate information, educate and communicate to people the importance of water conservation.

Mr. Ranjan also told officials to share videos and pictures of successful water conservation projects on social media sites so as to create awareness among people.

Zilla Panchayat CEO Kumara said that plans are under way to bring all sources of water in the district under geo-tagging. As many as 15 water bodies have been rejuvenated under the Amruta Sarovara Scheme, he said.

Abhiyan Technical Officer L.M. Thakur, Zilla Panchayat Deputy Secretary Anand Kumar, Deputy Conservator of Forest K. Dinesh Kumar, Joint Director of Agriculture Seetha and others were present.