‘Bring 50 villages in Udupi district under integrated farming system’

District in-charge Secretary Maheshwar Rao said on Friday that at least 50 villages in Udupi district should be brought under integrated farming system.

He was chairing a review meeting at the District Offices Complex, here.

Mr. Rao said that importance should be given to better implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) Scheme in the district.

Repairs should be carried out immediately to roads and buildings damaged due to the recent heavy rain in the district, he said.

He directed Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesh to take stern action against fishing boats using engines beyond the stipulated limit, fishing by using of lights, bull-trawling, and other illegal fishing activities.

He directed the Deputy Director of Public Instruction to take steps to ensure better performance of the district in the SSLC examinations. He directed Mr. Jagadeesh to inspect the functioning of Atal Tinkering Labs in the district.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Sadashiv Prabhu, Assistant Commissioner Raju and Additional Superintendent of Police Kumar Chandra were present.