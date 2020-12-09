Brindavan to be dedicated on December 17

It has been constructed in granite

The brindavan built in memory of former seer of Udupi Pejawar Mutt, the late Vishwesha Tirtha, will be dedicated at Poornaprajna Vidyapeetha in Bengaluru on his ‘aradanotsava’ on December 17.

The 89-year-old seer passed away following age-related illness at a hospital in Manipal on December 29, 2019. The brindavan has been built where the mortal remains of the former seer are at Vidyapeetha.

It has been fully constructed in granite. Red laterite stone from Ilkal, Bijapur; black stone from Nellikaru, Dakshina Kannada, and buddu stone from Karkala, Udupi have been used to construct it. It features deities carved on its exterior.

The mutt sources said that tradition has it that a physical structure is constructed over the place where seers are buried, within a year of them having left their mortal remains.

As per the late seer’s wishes, a mruthika brindavan of Vidyamanya Tirtha, the then seer of Bhandarakeri and Palimaru mutts, who was his mentor, is coming up close to the granite brindavan constructed for the late Vishwesha Tirtha.

The height of both brindavans is around four feet and the mruthika brindavan of Vidyamanya Tirtha is an inch taller than that of Vishwesha Tirtha.