Mangaluru

Brinda Karat in Mangaluru on March 21

Communist Party of India (Marxists) leader Brinda Karat will speak on current issues at Town Hall in Mangaluru at 11 a.m.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 21, 2022 11:40:22 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/brinda-karat-in-mangaluru-on-march-21/article65243020.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY