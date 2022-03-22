Brinda Karat calls on Vinayak Baliga’s family

Communist Party of India (Marxist) politburo member Brinda Karat called on slain RTI activist Vinayak Baliga’s sisters here on Monday. The activist was murdered near his house in Kodailbail here six years ago.

Quoting Baliga’s sisters as saying, Ms. Karat told reporters that the charge-sheet in the case has not brought out facts regarding the actual perpetrators of Baliga’s murder, who was against corrupt practices in the management of the Venkataramana temple.

“Family members expressed their anguish over the murder accused moving in the open after getting bail. These accused are associated with the NaMo Brigade and have good contacts with people who matter in the Bharatiya Janata Party,” Ms. Karat said. The CPI(M), she added, demands the constitution of a Special Investigation Team for a comprehensive investigation in the case.

In the evening, Anuradha Baliga and another sister of the late Baliga joined rationalist Narendra Nayak and other activists for a protest march from the Venkataramana Temple to Baliga’s house.

The murder case is pending before the Sixth Additional District and Sessions Court. The trial has come to a halt after the transfer of the incumbent judge. A new judge is yet to be appointed.

After the High Court quashing the appointment of Ravindranath Kamath as special public prosecutor on October 20, 2021, Anuradha Baliga, complainant in the case, is yet to file a response in the trial court on the appointment of a new special public prosecutor.