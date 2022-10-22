Briefly

The Hindu Bureau
October 22, 2022 00:09 IST

STEP, NITK organized a talk on “ROLE OF STARTUPS IN ACADEMIA” on 21st October 2022 Digital Library, NITK Surathkal, in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

NITK organises talk on role of startups in academia

MANGALURU

Science and Technology Entrepreneurs’ Park (STEP) at the National Institute of Technology (NITK) organised a lecture on ‘role of start ups in academia’ at the institute on Friday. Speaking on the topic, C.V. Kamath, founder and MD-VNP2S, explained how to start a startup in India. He spoke on the implementation of business ideas, factors that lead to failure of startups, how to involve science and technology, effective utilisation of artificial intelligence, top 11 trends of startups, India’s role in startups at global forum, popular startup industries in 2022, key success factors of startups. Arun Isloor, professor, in charge, STEP, was present

Reservation counter to open for half day on Monday

MANGALURU

The computerised passenger reservation centres in Palakkad Division of the Southern Railway will function for only one shift from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on October 24. It is similar to the Sunday pattern of working. It is due to Deepavali festival, a Southern Railway release said.

No power in city on Saturday

MANGALURU

There will be no power supply to some areas in the city on October 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The areas are Mannagudda, Lalbagh, Brahmashree Narayana Guru Circle, Chilimbi, Malaraya Dwara and Lady Hill Church.

Interviews on October 29

MANGALURU

District Employment Exchange Office has arranged interviews by private companies for job seekers on October 29 from 10 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. Those who have passed Class X, PU, ITI, Diploma, hotel management courses and any other degree courses can attend.

