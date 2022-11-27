Briefly Mangaluru

November 27, 2022 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST

Yakshagana shows by children inaugurated in Udupi

Kishora Yakshagana Sambhrama – 2022 comprising Yakshagana performances by children at Rajangana of Sri Krishna Mutt in Udupi from November 27 to December 11 was inaugurated on Sunday. Teams from 30 high schools will stage 30 shows during the period. These are organised by Yaksha Shikshana Trust of Udupi. Paryaya seer of Sri Krishna Mutt Vidyasagara Tirtha inaugurated the shows. Udupi MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat was present. Students of 15 high schools will present 15 Yakshagana performances at Brahmavar from December 13 to December 20. A total of 1,300 students from 45 high schools in Udupi district will present peformances during the period.

ADVERTISEMENT

VHP, Bajrang Dal awareness programmes today

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal will organise programmes to create awareness among people on terrorism at seven traffic junctions here on November 28. The poster display and awareness programmes will be held at Ambedkar Junction, Thokkottu Junction, Urwa Store Junction, Kavoor Junction, Moodbidri Junction, Surathkal Junction and at Gurupura. A VHP release said that the coastal belt is prone to terrorist activities. Sleeper cells are active in the belt, it claimed. Earlier criminal activities reported in 2008, 2013, 2015 and in 2019 showed that the coastal belt had links with terrorism related activities.

Fire at hotel in Udupi

There was a fire at Top in Town Hotel, near the city bus stand at Udupi on Sunday, caused by a leakage in a LPG cyclinder, sources said, adding that personnel from the Fire and Emergency Services Department doused the fire by about 8 a.m. No casualties were reported. However, some materials inside the hotel were burnt. The department prevented the fire from spreading.

Two books to be released in MAHE today

Two books – Makkaligagi Gandhiji (Kannada) and Gandhi (English) — illustrated and compiled for kids by artist Gujjar (B.G. Gujjarappa) will be released on November 28 at 10.30 a.m at the planetarium auditorium, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal. The programme is jointly being organised by Gandhian Centre for Philosophical Arts and Sciences, MAHE, Bahuroopi and Vividlipi.