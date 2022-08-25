Briefly (Mangaluru)

August 25, 2022 23:36 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

MESCOM meeting

ADVERTISEMENT

MANGALURU: MESCOM will conduct a meeting of its consumers at its Surathkal sub-division office on August 26 from 11 a.m. to noon. Consumers from Surathkal and Mulky sub-divisions can attend. It will be over phone and through video conference. The link is https://meet.google.com/moz-twxz-shz. Phone 2478379.

Award

MANGALURU: Department of Women and Child Welfare has invited applications for its Hoysala and Keladi Chennamma awards for 2022-23 from boys and girls, respectively. Each award comprises ₹10,000 in purse and a certificate. Apply by September 31. Call 2451254.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Books invited

MANGALURU: Karnataka Muslim Lekhakara Sangha, Mangaluru has invited books for its Muslim Sahitya Prashasthi for 2021. The award carries ₹10,000 in cash and a certificate. Books should be sent to its office at Hidayath Centre, Bibi Alabi Road, by September 15. Translated works will not be considered for the award, a release said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Admission to polytechnic

MANGALURU: Government Polytechnic, Udupi has invited off-line applications for admission to its second year’s third semester courses through lateral entry. Apply by August 30. Call 2570244.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app