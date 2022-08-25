Mangaluru

Briefly (Mangaluru)

MESCOM meeting

MANGALURU: MESCOM will conduct a meeting of its consumers at its Surathkal sub-division office on August 26 from 11 a.m. to noon. Consumers from Surathkal and Mulky sub-divisions can attend. It will be over phone and through video conference. The link is https://meet.google.com/moz-twxz-shz. Phone 2478379.

Award

MANGALURU: Department of Women and Child Welfare has invited applications for its Hoysala and Keladi Chennamma awards for 2022-23 from boys and girls, respectively. Each award comprises ₹10,000 in purse and a certificate. Apply by September 31. Call 2451254.

Books invited

MANGALURU: Karnataka Muslim Lekhakara Sangha, Mangaluru has invited books for its Muslim Sahitya Prashasthi for 2021. The award carries ₹10,000 in cash and a certificate. Books should be sent to its office at Hidayath Centre, Bibi Alabi Road, by September 15. Translated works will not be considered for the award, a release said.

Admission to polytechnic

MANGALURU: Government Polytechnic, Udupi has invited off-line applications for admission to its second year’s third semester courses through lateral entry. Apply by August 30. Call 2570244.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 25, 2022 11:37:10 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/briefly-mangaluru/article65810222.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY