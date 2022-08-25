Briefly (Mangaluru)

MESCOM meeting

MANGALURU: MESCOM will conduct a meeting of its consumers at its Surathkal sub-division office on August 26 from 11 a.m. to noon. Consumers from Surathkal and Mulky sub-divisions can attend. It will be over phone and through video conference. The link is https://meet.google.com/moz-twxz-shz. Phone 2478379.

Award

MANGALURU: Department of Women and Child Welfare has invited applications for its Hoysala and Keladi Chennamma awards for 2022-23 from boys and girls, respectively. Each award comprises ₹10,000 in purse and a certificate. Apply by September 31. Call 2451254.

Books invited

MANGALURU: Karnataka Muslim Lekhakara Sangha, Mangaluru has invited books for its Muslim Sahitya Prashasthi for 2021. The award carries ₹10,000 in cash and a certificate. Books should be sent to its office at Hidayath Centre, Bibi Alabi Road, by September 15. Translated works will not be considered for the award, a release said.

Admission to polytechnic

MANGALURU: Government Polytechnic, Udupi has invited off-line applications for admission to its second year’s third semester courses through lateral entry. Apply by August 30. Call 2570244.