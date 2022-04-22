Briefly (Mangaluru)

MESCOM meeting

MANGALURU: MESCOM will conduct a meeting of its consumers at its Manipal Sub-Division office on April 27 from 10.30 a.m. to noon. It will be through phone and virtual mode. The link ishttps://meet.google.com/ryi-siri-cjx. 0820-2573699.

No power

MANGALURU: There will be no power supply to some areas in Udupi district on April 26 from 9.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. The areas are Perampalli, Aadi Shakthi temple, Moodusagri, Sharada Kalyana Mantapa, Kalsanka, Hayagreeva Nagara, Lakshmindra Nagara, Indrali railway station, Shivalli Industrial Area, Korangrapady, Marpalli, Kukkikatte, Udyavara, Katpady.

Mega health camp

MANGALURU

The Udupi district administration has organised Udupi taluk-level mega health check up camp under the National Health Mission on April 23 to mark the 75 years of Independence. District in-charge Minister S. Angara would inaugurate the Mela in the presence of Ministers Kota Srinivas Poojari, V. Sunil Kumar, Shobha Karandlaje and others at 10.30 am at the district hospital in Ajjarkad, Udupi, said an official release.

Summer Camp

MANGALURU

The women and child development department has organised a 10-day summer camp for children at the District Bala Bhavana, Brahmagiri, in Udupi from April 28 to May 7. Training in various activities, including painting, handicraft, group dance, music, worli art etc., would be provided by resource persons between 10 am and 4 pm free of cost. The camp is open to all, including students from government schools, differently-abaled kids and HIV affected kids. Contact the convener of the Bala Bhavana for application forms and details, phone 0820-2574978/ 2574972.