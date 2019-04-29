Bride, groom participate in Swacch Abhiyan before tying the knot

The 21st Swatchata Abhiyan of Mangaluru Ramakrishna Mission’s Swatch Mangaluru Fifth Phase on Sunday became special as a bridegroom and bride, who were involved in the abhiyan for four years, flagged off the drive at Gandhinagar here.

Shivu Puttur and Suma Kodikal participated in the drive before they proceeded to tie the knot in the presence of abhiyan convener Swami Ekagamyanandaji. Ms. Kodikal said that she was proud to be a part of the abhiyan. Since they did not miss even one drive, they wished to participate in the abhiyan before they went to the wedding hall, she said. The former MLC Ganesh Karnik said that the mission has set an example for all which is evident from the gesture of the to-be couple. With such dedication, the days are not far when the nation becomes the world leader.

Ms. Kodikal and Mr. Puttur led the team of volunteers in cleaning the Urwa Main Road and its flanks. Later, the volunteers were divided into four teams. Gandhinagar 4th Cross, area around Gandhinagar government school, surroundings of Pentland Pet Circle, drains and footpaths in the area were cleaned. Umanath Kotekar led the volunteers in removing dirt and garbage and heaps of sand and stones using earthmovers. Students of Nitte Physiotherapy College, under Mehboob Khan, cleaned the campus of Press Club in Urwa. Overgrown grass and weeds were cut using weed cutting machine. Over a truckload of garbage was removed in front of the school. Pots with flowering saplings were kept at areas which were prone to littering after cleaning was done, to dissuade people from throwing waste as usual. Worn out direction boards near Press Club, Gandhinagar Road, near Lady Hill Circle, Gandhinagar 7th Cross near Pentland Pet and Mathadakani Road were repainted.