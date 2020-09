KALABURAGI

18 September 2020 07:58 IST

A brave youth risked his life to save seven persons in Salegaon village of Aland taluk in Kalaburagi district on Thursday. Khanderao Wadagaon jumped into the waters to save the seven caught in flash floods after the tractor-truck they were travelling in overturned and was swept away.

Advertising

Advertising